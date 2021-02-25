UrduPoint.com
Court Summons Meesha Shafi, Other Suspects In Legal Battle With Ali Zafar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 18 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 02:04 PM

Court summons Meesha Shafi, other suspects in legal battle with Ali Zafar

The court has also directed FIA to submit challan in the case and put off further hearing till March 12.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 25th, 2021) Meesha Shafi is in hot waters as the court summoned her, Iffat Omar and six others in harassment case.

Ali Zafar had also moved defamation suit against the actress. The both cases were pending adjudicated in the local courts.

However, the court also directed the police to submit challan and put off further hearing till March 11.

During the proceedings, the FIA told the court that the suspects could not prove their innocence as they ran campaign against Ali Zafar on social media.

“They have failed to prove their innocence,” an FIA official told the court.

After hearing arguments, the court sought personal appearance of Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar and six others in the case and issued notices to the parties for March 11.

The legal battle between both Ali Zafar and Meesha Shafi started after the latter accused the former of sexual harassment at work place; approached the relevant authorities and the court but the matter is getting lingered on due to many reasons including the fulfillment of “legal requirements”. Now the case would be heard again on March 11.

