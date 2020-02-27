UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Courteney Cox Reveals 'Friends' Reunion Is 'going To Be Great'

Chand Sahkeel 1 minute ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:32 PM

Courteney Cox reveals 'Friends' reunion is 'going to be great'

Courteney Cox has come forth dishing exclusive details about the reunion of the famed 90s sitcomFriends reunion

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Courteney Cox has come forth dishing exclusive details about the reunion of the famed 90s sitcomFriends reunion.Ever since the announcement pertaining to the show's reunion was made, fans have been utterly eager to see the stellar cast make a comeback on the screens.Courteney, who played Monica Geller on the show spoke about reuniting with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for the upcoming HBO Max special."So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," the actress told Kevin Nealon.

"We're going to have the best time.

It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic," Courteney added.Courteney further said that the reunion was long time coming.She said, "The ideal for me and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever.

I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years and we finally all got together and had dinner. And when we get together, which is never, it only happened...it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard."

Related Topics

David Jennifer Aniston Matthew Perry All Best

Recent Stories

US envoy visits AJK's metropolis: Seeks early pea ..

9 minutes ago

FBR clarifies news about refunds, ST collection

9 minutes ago

Sporadic violence in Delhi as death toll rises to ..

6 minutes ago

HH Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed presides over Dubai ..

24 minutes ago

Air Traffic at Tripoli's Mitiga International Airp ..

6 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.