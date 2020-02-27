Courteney Cox reveals 'Friends' reunion is 'going to be great'

Courteney Cox has come forth dishing exclusive details about the reunion of the famed 90s sitcomFriends reunion

Los Angeles (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th February, 2020) Courteney Cox has come forth dishing exclusive details about the reunion of the famed 90s sitcomFriends reunion.Ever since the announcement pertaining to the show's reunion was made, fans have been utterly eager to see the stellar cast make a comeback on the screens.Courteney, who played Monica Geller on the show spoke about reuniting with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer for the upcoming HBO Max special."So the exciting thing is that we're all going to get together for the first time, in a room, and actually talk about the show, and it's going to be on HBO Max, and I'm so excited," the actress told Kevin Nealon.

"We're going to have the best time.

It's going to be great. But we really haven't all done that and actually sat there and talked about and reminisced about this incredible experience that we had. It's gonna be fantastic," Courteney added.Courteney further said that the reunion was long time coming.She said, "The ideal for me and we just actually recently did this, and it took forever.

I don't know how many years it was, maybe 15 years and we finally all got together and had dinner. And when we get together, which is never, it only happened...it just doesn't happen very often, like twice since we ended the show, it's just the most fun. We laugh so hard."