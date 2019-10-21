UrduPoint.com
Criticize Actors For Their Guidance, Correction: Firdous Jamal

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 5 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 04:11 PM

Criticize actors for their guidance, correction: Firdous Jamal

Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal has said that he criticizes the new talent with a feeling to guide and correct them regarding their acting skills

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st October, 2019) Pakistani actor Firdous Jamal has said that he criticizes the new talent with a feeling to guide and correct them regarding their acting skills.In a statement, the actor said that despite spending several years in the showbiz industry, he still thinks that he should learn more.There are many faces in the drama industry, who are eager to learn more.

We should encourage them, he added.

