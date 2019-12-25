UrduPoint.com
Culture Show Paid Tribute To Quaid At Pakistan National Council Of Arts

Culture show paid tribute to Quaid at Pakistan National Council of Arts

A cultural show, decorated with regional and folk performances, Wednesday organized by Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) in reference with the 144th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah here

With the aim of celebrating Quaid's birthday with full enthusiasm, various regional artists were invited by PNCA to highlight the messages, thoughts and ideology of Quaid-e Azam through entertainment for our young generation, said an official of PNCA.

Singers hailing from all the provinces of the country performed in front of the audiences.

Various artists put together the show including singer Bano Rehmat from Kashmir, Shahid Ali Khan from Khyberpakhtunkhwa, Fazal Jutt from Punjab, Liaqat Ali from Baluchistan and Reshma Marvi from Sindh.

These performances have been arranged in order to tell the story to our youngsters about struggle and efforts that had been rendered by Quaid-e-Azam and his companions in the freedom movement of Pakistan.

These artists also belonged to the National Performing Arts (NPA) group of PNCA under which they were trained on daily basis for such events.

Cultural show also included the 'Dhol' performances from regional artists along with the Lok dance performances from regional performers.

Besides dance and singing acts, national and traditional songs were also played during the evening to pay tribute to the vision and ideology of founder of the nation.

