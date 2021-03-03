UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Cypriot Church Urges Gov't To Prevent 'El Diablo' Song From Going To Eurovision

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 12:22 PM

Cypriot Church Urges Gov't to Prevent 'El Diablo' Song From Going to Eurovision

The Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus has called on the government to prevent the song chosen by state broadcaster CyBC, which is entitled "El Diablo" ("The Devil"), from representing the island nation in this year's Eurovision song contest

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Holy Synod of the Church of Cyprus has called on the government to prevent the song chosen by state broadcaster CyBC, which is entitled "El Diablo" ("The Devil"), from representing the island nation in this year's Eurovision song contest.

The song, which is performed by Greek singer Elena Tsagrinou, has already sparked a strong backlash among some groups of believers who slammed it as satanic. After the song was presented last week, the broadcaster started to receive threats from angered citizens calling for its withdrawal from the song contest. However, CyBC said it had no intention to replace the song, saying it was misunderstood, as it is about the struggle of good and evil and has nothing to do with religion.

"We call on the government, which appoints the board of directors [of the broadcaster] and to which it is accountable, to take care of canceling the selection of a particular song and replacing it with another that reflects our history, culture, traditions and aspirations," the Holy Synod said in a statement published on Tuesday.

The Synod also expressed disagreement and disappointment with the position of the broadcaster's leadership that instead of contributing to promoting the rights of the Cypriot people and their demands for freedom and the supremacy of moral values, prepared "a global mockery ... [of the country] proclaiming that we surrender to the devil and promote his worship."

The Eurovision song contest, canceled last year over the coronavirus pandemic, will take place in the Dutch city of Rotterdam from May 18-22, gathering performers from 41 countries.

Related Topics

Rotterdam Cyprus May Moral Church From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hasan Ali admires Dale Steyn

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for city

1 minute ago

17 MPA cast votes in Senate election in KP Assembl ..

1 minute ago

Forty-Two Taliban Killed in Operations in Afghanis ..

3 minutes ago

BOI organizing CPEC's B2B Investment Conference to ..

3 minutes ago

Corona claims six more lives in KP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.