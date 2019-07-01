UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dangal Girl Zaira Wasim Announces Disassociation From Showbiz

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 04:50 PM

Dangal girl Zaira Wasim announces disassociation from showbiz

National Award-winning Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has announced to quit showbiz, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st July, 2019) National Award-winning Bollywood actress Zaira Wasim has announced to quit showbiz, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.In a post on Facebook page, the Kashmiri-born Dangal star said she realised "though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here"."Five years ago I made a decision that changed my life forever.

As I stepped my foot in Bollywood, it opened doors of massive popularity for me. I started to become the prime candidate of public attention, I was projected as the gospel of the idea of success and was often identified as a role model for the youth."However, that s never something that I set out to do or become, especially with regards to my ideas of success and failure, which I had just started to explore and understand," Wasim said in the lengthy post.The 18-year-old actor said as she completed five years in the profession, she wanted to "confess that I am not truly happy with this identity i.e my line of work".

"For a very long time now it has felt like I have struggled to become someone else. As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here.""This field indeed brought a lot of love, support, and applause my way, but what it also did was to lead me to a path of ignorance, as I silently and unconsciously transitioned out of imaan (faith).

While I continued to work in an environment that consistently interfered with my imaan, my relationship with my religion was threatened," she said.

Zaira Wasim said as she continued to "ignorantly pass through" while trying to convince herself that what she was doing was okay and was not really affecting her, "I lost all the Barakah (blessing) from my life"."I was constantly battling with my soul to reconcile my thoughts and instincts to fix a static picture of my imaan and I failed miserably, not just once but a hundred times..."I kept procrastinating by tricking and deluding my conscience into the idea that I know what I am doing doesn t feel right but assumed that I will put an end to this whenever the time feels right and I continued to put myself in a vulnerable position where it was always so easy to succumb to the environment that damaged my peace, imaan and my relationship with Allah (God)," she said.Talking about her life as an actor, she said she continued to observe things and twist her perceptions as she wanted them to be, without really understanding that the key was to see them as they were.

"In the great and divine wisdom of the Quran, I found sufficiency and peace. Indeed the hearts find peace when it acquires the knowledge of Its Creator, His Attributes, His Mercy and His commandments," she added.Zaira Wasim said she began to heavily rely upon Allah s mercy for help and guidance instead of valuing her own believability.

"I discovered my lack of knowledge of the basic fundamentals of my religion and how my inability to reinforce a change earlier was a result of confusing my heart s contentment and wellbeing with strengthening and satisfying my own (shallow and worldly) desires," she said.

Related Topics

Showbiz Bollywood Facebook Threatened Lead May God Post All From Love

Recent Stories

Hearing-impaired couple ties the knot in Lahore

5 minutes ago

Fish landing centre inaugurated in Yemen’s Red S ..

23 minutes ago

Hong Kong Protesters Attempt to Storm Local Legisl ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed offers condolences on death of Abdu ..

38 minutes ago

DP World acquires Topaz for an enterprise value of ..

38 minutes ago

National OSI team finalises Dubai six-phase roadma ..

38 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.