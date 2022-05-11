UrduPoint.com

Dania Removes Aamir's Names From Her Instagram Handle

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 11, 2022 | 05:03 PM

Dania removes Aamir's names from her Instagram handle

The latest reports say Dania has also deleted the content that she had shared with Aamir on her social media platforms.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) Dania Shah who recently married Aamir Liaqat Hussain has removed his name from her Instagram handle.

In a recent interview, Dania said she had requested to remove Aamir’s name from her Instagram profile, pointing out that according to the Instagram’s policy, this process would take some time.

She said she did not want to keep Aamir’s name, adding that now she would be called as Dania Malik.

According to the reports, Dania also deleted the content that she shared with Aamir on her social media platforms.

The controversial media personality Aamir Liaquat had tied the knot for the third time in February this year with Bahawalpur based teenager, Dania, who filed for divorce on Saturday.

At the moment, Aamir Liaqat Hussain and Dania Shah both are trending top on social media. Social media users are making different comments on both Aamir and Dania.

Related Topics

Social Media Married Divorce Bahawalpur February Media From Top Instagram

Recent Stories

Polish Ambassador to Moscow Summoned to Russian Fo ..

Polish Ambassador to Moscow Summoned to Russian Foreign Ministry - Warsaw

2 minutes ago
 10 lucky LDA employees to perform Haj

10 lucky LDA employees to perform Haj

2 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi records 0.19 per cent corona positivity ..

Rawalpindi records 0.19 per cent corona positivity rate

2 minutes ago
 Troops move to quell unrest after deadly Sri Lanka ..

Troops move to quell unrest after deadly Sri Lanka clashes

2 minutes ago
 Tennis legend Pietrangeli revels in renaissance of ..

Tennis legend Pietrangeli revels in renaissance of Italian men

6 minutes ago
 CS chairs meeting to discuss air-pollution

CS chairs meeting to discuss air-pollution

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.