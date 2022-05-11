(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports say Dania has also deleted the content that she had shared with Aamir on her social media platforms.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/ Pakiatan Point News-May 11th, 2022) Dania Shah who recently married Aamir Liaqat Hussain has removed his name from her Instagram handle.

In a recent interview, Dania said she had requested to remove Aamir’s name from her Instagram profile, pointing out that according to the Instagram’s policy, this process would take some time.

She said she did not want to keep Aamir’s name, adding that now she would be called as Dania Malik.

The controversial media personality Aamir Liaquat had tied the knot for the third time in February this year with Bahawalpur based teenager, Dania, who filed for divorce on Saturday.

At the moment, Aamir Liaqat Hussain and Dania Shah both are trending top on social media. Social media users are making different comments on both Aamir and Dania.