Danish Pakistani Anniqa Iqbal creates History with winning titles as Miss Pakistan

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 09, 2024 | 02:41 PM
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 9th, 2024) In the world of international pageantry, Anniqa Jamal Iqbal’s journey stands as a testament to grace, determination, and cross-cultural connection. Born and raised in Denmark, Anniqa has not only embraced her Pakistani heritage but has also become a remarkable ambassador of her roots on global platforms.
Her participation in various prestigious international pageants has garnered attention and accolades, showcasing her commitment to empowerment and advocacy.
Anniqa Jamal Iqbal hails from Denmark and is attending the University of Southern Denmark where she is studying Economics and will finish her Bachelor of Economics degree in the summer of 2024. She is further planning to extend her education and get a Master of Science in business Economics and Auditing. She has two sisters and her whole family resides in Denmark with extended family back in Pakistan. She will be planning a visit to Lahore, Pakistan in 2024.
Anniqa’s journey into the world of pageantry began with her crowning on September 15, 2022, as Miss Pakistan World 2022. She was the 18th Miss Pakistan World crowned. At the age of just 21 years, her first venture onto the international stage was at Miss Earth 2022 held in the Philippines. This marked a significant milestone for Pakistan as Anniqa represented the nation in a competition that celebrates environmental awareness and advocacy. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Anniqa’s dedication and resilience shone through as she participated in both virtual and on-ground events, highlighting the importance of caring for animal life under the theme “ME Loves Fauna.”
Following her impactful debut, Anniqa’s journey continued with her participation in Miss Eco International 2023 held in Egypt on March 3, 2023. This platform showcased her passion for environmental conservation and her dedication to raising awareness about the pressing issues our planet faces.
Anniqa’s representation as Miss Eco Pakistan was focused on making a positive impact, not just as a beauty queen, but as a global citizen who understands the significance of preserving our Earth.
Anniqa’s global journey took an interesting turn as she participated in the Freedom of the World 2023 pageant held in Kosovo. This marked Pakistan’s first-ever participation in the competition. Her remarkable performance led to her winning multiple titles, including Miss Photogenic, Miss Press, and Fourth Runner Up. Anniqa Jamal Iqbal became the first Miss Pakistan World to win 3 titles in a single international beauty pageant.
After competing in 3 major pageants: Miss Earth, Miss Eco International and Miss Freedom of the World, Anniqa’s journey is poised to continue with her participation in upcoming pageants. In her words, Anniqa has stated, “I love pageants as I get a chance to represent my country and talk about my culture to many contestants. My inspiration comes from my mother as she is by my side at every pageant. She travels with me as well as designs each outfit of mine for all my pageants under the designer label “House of Maharani”. When you have the support of your family, every journey becomes beautiful.”
Beyond the glitz and glamour, Anniqa Jamal Iqbal’s journey serves as an inspiration to young women worldwide. Her determination, resilience, and dedication to meaningful causes redefine the narrative of beauty pageants. Anniqa’s pageant journey is supported by her two sisters and her mother who stand as a pillar of strength for her. As she continues to grace international stages, Anniqa’s legacy will undoubtedly inspire generations to come, proving that beauty can indeed be a powerful force for positive change.
