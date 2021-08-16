DC visits grave of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

(@Aneesah05582539)

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited the Jhang Road graveyard and laid a floral wreath on the grave of legend Qawal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited the Jhang Road graveyard and laid a floral wreath on the grave of legend Qawal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari also accompanied him.

The DC prayed for the departed soul of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and said the late Qawal was undoubtedly the emperor of Qawwali and his art was still alive in hearts.

He said the district administration would continue its efforts to keep the services of great Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan alive in the new generation.

He informed that Abdullahpur underpass and the auditorium of Faisalabad Arts Councilhad been named after Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.