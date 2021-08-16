UrduPoint.com

DC Visits Grave Of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 04:28 PM

DC visits grave of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited the Jhang Road graveyard and laid a floral wreath on the grave of legend Qawal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday visited the Jhang Road graveyard and laid a floral wreath on the grave of legend Qawal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan on his 24th death anniversary.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari also accompanied him.

The DC prayed for the departed soul of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and said the late Qawal was undoubtedly the emperor of Qawwali and his art was still alive in hearts.

He said the district administration would continue its efforts to keep the services of great Qawwal Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan alive in the new generation.

He informed that Abdullahpur underpass and the auditorium of Faisalabad Arts Councilhad been named after Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Road Jhang Muhammad Ali Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

Recent Stories

UAE Table Tennis Team began preparations for Asian ..

UAE Table Tennis Team began preparations for Asian Championships in Doha

17 minutes ago
 KP govt to setup digital platform for investors' f ..

KP govt to setup digital platform for investors' facilitation

3 minutes ago
 Taliban More Negotiable than Kabul 'Puppet' Govern ..

Taliban More Negotiable than Kabul 'Puppet' Government - Russian Diplomat

3 minutes ago
 Russian, US Representatives for Afghanistan Held P ..

Russian, US Representatives for Afghanistan Held Phone Conversation Again on Mon ..

3 minutes ago
 WHO Chief Mourns Doctor Killed in Haiti Earthquake

WHO Chief Mourns Doctor Killed in Haiti Earthquake

11 minutes ago
 Torch relay for China's 14th National Games starts ..

Torch relay for China's 14th National Games starts in Xi'an

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.