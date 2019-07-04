UrduPoint.com
Death Anniversary Of Alam Lohar Observed

Chand Sahkeel 17 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 09:08 PM

The death anniversary of famous folk singer, Alam Lohar, was observed by his fans and his son, Arif Lohar here on Thursday

Alam introduced many styles of music which were popularised all over the world. His folk songs, 'Bol Mitti Deya Bavya' and 'Jugni' gained fame the world over.

Alam Lohar born in 1928 and died on July 4, 1979. His son Arif Lohar continued his legacy after his death and is earning fame in folk music.

