Death anniversary of Alam Lohar observed

The death anniversary of famous folk singer, Alam Lohar, was observed by his fans and his son, Arif Lohar here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The death anniversary of famous folk singer, Alam Lohar, was observed by his fans and his son, Arif Lohar here on Thursday.

Alam introduced many styles of music which were popularised all over the world. His folk songs, 'Bol Mitti Deya Bavya' and 'Jugni' gained fame the world over.

Alam Lohar born in 1928 and died on July 4, 1979. His son Arif Lohar continued his legacy after his death and is earning fame in folk music.