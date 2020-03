Death anniversary of Muhammad Ali to be observed on 19 March

14th death anniversary of the legend Muhammad Ali would be observed on 19 March (Tuesday),According to detail Muhammad Ali started his professional career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1956 as Broadcaster, after some time he moved to Bahawlpur station and later shifted to Radio Pakistan Karachi

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :14th death anniversary of the legend Muhammad Ali would be observed on 19 March (Tuesday),According to detail Muhammad Ali started his professional career from Radio Pakistan Hyderabad in 1956 as Broadcaster, after some time he moved to Bahawlpur station and later shifted to Radio Pakistan Karachi.

He signed a film Chirag Jalta Raha and offered a role of Hero but he preffered to act as villan, which was released on 9 March 1962 and Inaugrated by Muhtarama Fatima Jinnah at Nishat Cinema Karachi.

Ali signed Mr x as solo Hero but Shararat released in 1963. Muhammad Ali in his film career was awarded 10 Nigar awards on Top Ten films including Khamosh Raho;Kaneez.

Aag ka Darya, Saiqaa,Naukar, Tina, Wahshi, Aas, Aaina aur Soorat, Hyder Ali\ Bobby and Dooriyan, Muhammad Ali died due to protracted illness on 19 March 2006.His famous films were includes Aadil, Baghi Sardar,Aaina,Dil-e- Betaab,Aag(Old-New),Daman aur Chingari,Aarzoo,Amber and Muhabat ho to aesi ho.Muhammad Ali acted with his contemporary actors as well as junior including Santosh Kumar.

Darpan, Habib, Mustafa Queshi Sudhir, Ejaz,Yousuf khan, Waheed Murad, Nadeem, Shahid, Ghulam Mohyudin,Faisal,Izhar Qazi and also paired with various heroines Including his spouse Zeba, Rani, Shabnam,Nisho but became popular with Zeba.