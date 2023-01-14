Death anniversary of music director Nashad observed

UrduPoint.com

The death anniversary of renowned Indian and Pakistani music composer and music director Nashad who composed music for over 60 films observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ):The death anniversary of renowned Indian and Pakistani music composer and music director Nashad who composed music for over 60 films observed on Saturday.

His real name was Shaukat Ali and he was born on July 11, 1923, in Delhi.

He moved to Bombay in the early 1940s.

He composed under several names before finally settling for the name of Nashad.

He made his music debut under the name Shaukat Dehalvi in action film Dildaar in 1947.

In the 1960s he migrated to Pakistan and debuted as a composer in the 1964 film Maikhana.

Some of the songs he composed, as music director included "Unki Nazron Se Muhabbat Ka Jo Paigham Mila" (Hum Dono), Zakhm-e-dil Chhupa Ke Royein Ge, Tujh Ko Aazma Kay Royein Ge"(Rishta hai pyar ka ),"Lay Aayee Phir Kahan Per Qismat Hamay Kahan Se" (Salgira),"Aap Ko Bhool Jaayein Hum Itne Toh Bewafa Naheen"(Tum mile pyar mila),"Mujhe kar dain na deewana tere andaz mastana" (Naya Raasta),"Aisa pyaar karne wala meri jaan tujhe dhoonde na mile ga" (Milan).

His notable films include "Tum Mile Pyar Mila","Saalgirah", "Chand Suraj", "Afshan", "Rim Jhim" and "Baharo Phool Barsao".

Among his survivors were eight sons and seven daughters. Many of his sons followed him into the music industry.

His oldest son, Wajid Ali Nashad, was a music composer who died in 2008. Singer Ameer Ali (Choorian 1998 Film Fame) is also a son of Shaukat Ali Nashad. His super-hit film song is "Karan Mein Nazara Jadon Ohdi Tasweer Da".

Nashad died on January 14, 1981, at the age of 57 years.

