Death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed today

The nation remembers Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan on her 24th death anniversary today, honoring her remarkable contributions to music and cinema

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The nation remembers Malika-e-Tarannum Noor Jehan on her 24th death anniversary today, honoring her remarkable contributions to music and cinema.

Born in 1926 in Kasur, Punjab, Noor Jehan’s real name was Allah Wasai. Hailing from a family of musicians and began her singing career at the age of nine in Kolkata as a child artist.

Known as the Queen of Melody, Noor Jehan became one of South Asia’s most influential singers. Her career spanned over 35 years, during which she recorded 10,000 songs in urdu, Punjabi, and Sindhi.

During the 1965 war with India, her patriotic songs lifted the spirits of the Pakistan Army and the nation, becoming symbols of resilience and pride.

She was awarded with the President's Award for her contributions to music and acting. Her impressive list of honors includes the Special Nigar Award, Pride of Performance, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, Life Time Achievement Award, ptv Life Time Achievement Award, and the Millennium Award. Noor Jehan passed away on December 23, 2000, leaving behind a legacy that continues to inspire generations. She rests in peace in Karachi.