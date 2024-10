Death anniversary of renowned actor Saleem Nasir observed

The 35th death anniversary of renowned TV actor Saleem Nasir was observed on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) The 35th death anniversary of renowned tv actor Saleem Nasir was observed on Saturday.

Saleem Nasir was born in Nagpur, India on 15th November 1944.

The versatile actor made his professional cinematic debut in film ‘Zaib-un-Nisa` in 1976.

He starred in a variety of TV shows, including Aakhri Chatan, Nishan-e-Haider, Ankahi, Dastak, and Aangan Terha.

He was awarded the Pride of Performance Award for his contributions to the Pakistani entertainment industry.

Salim Nasir died on October 19, 1989, in Karachi.