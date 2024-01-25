Death Anniversary Of Renowned Actress 'Roohi Bano' Observed
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 25, 2024 | 07:47 PM
The death anniversary of famous television and film actress 'Roohi Bano' was observed on Thursday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of famous television and film actress 'Roohi Bano' was observed on Thursday.
Born in Karachi on August 10, 1951 in the house of renowned Tabla Nawaz Allah Rakha Khan.
She entered in showbiz after getting the degree of Masters in Psychology from Punjab University and ruled the Pakistani drama industry during 70s and 80s.
Roohi Bano performed in 'Karan Kahani', 'Zair Zabar Paish', 'Karavan', 'Sanual Mor Mahaar', 'Phool Walon Ki', 'Kanch Ka Pul', 'Zard Gulab', 'Dhund', 'Saraab', 'Qalaa Kahani', 'Pakki Haveli' and 'Darwaaza'.
She also showed essence of art in many films including Zameer, Insan, Anari, Tery Sapnay, Naukar, Zeenat, Pehchan, Bara Aadmi, Dil aik Khilona, Gonch Uthi Shehnai', 'Raste Ka Patthar', 'Dushman ki Talash, 'Aaj Ka Insan', 'Tippu Sultan' and 'Ferishta'.
In recognition of her services, the Government of Pakistan, awarded her the Presidential Medal for Excellence in 1981.
After her son's murder by unknown killers, she was mentally upset and diagnosed with schizophrenia. She was under treatment in a hospital of Turkey and she died on January 25, 2019 in Istanbul.
Recent Stories
ICCPO holds online khuli katcheri
Commissioner distributes winter clothing among RWMC workers
PAECO seeks to boost parliamentary cooperation for shared regional peace, progre ..
IGP reviews preparations for forthcoming general polls
Kazakh envoy calls on Caretaker Federal Minister for Commerce, Industries, Inves ..
Providing standard health facilities to citizens govt's responsibility; says Dr ..
Net metering procedure being simplified to facilitate consumers: FESCO Chief
PTI founder replaces defence counsel in Toshakhana, £190 mln sam cases
Commissioner visits BFC Rwp to review facilities being provided to businessmen
Court confirms Fawad Chaudhry's pre-arrest bail
Meeting reviews preparation for general elections
Fuming French farmers pile pressure on Paris
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Saeeda Imtiaz opens up about marriage plans4 hours ago
-
Actress Sahiba's viral anniversary photo sparks humorous fan comments1 day ago
-
Zara Noor faces backlash for sharing pregnancy pictures2 days ago
-
‘Some of relatives still believe that I and Shoaib are married,’ says Ayesha Omar3 days ago
-
Short film " Muhaafiz" premier held8 days ago
-
Ali Zafar faces setback as PCB drops his name for PSL 9 anthem9 days ago
-
Resham opens up about her single status10 days ago
-
Ali Zafar initiates voting process for PSL 9 song on social media12 days ago
-
Anoushay Ashraf reveals surprising friendship with Ertugrul's Engin Altan16 days ago
-
Humaira Ali captivates with graceful aesthetics in 'Ehsaan-Faramosh17 days ago
-
Aima Baig, Neha Kakar share smile together in Dubai19 days ago
-
Janhvi Kapoor reveals she became victim of deep fake incident in childhood20 days ago