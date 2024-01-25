Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Renowned Actress 'Roohi Bano' Observed

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 25, 2024 | 07:47 PM

Death anniversary of renowned actress 'Roohi Bano' observed

The death anniversary of famous television and film actress 'Roohi Bano' was observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The death anniversary of famous television and film actress 'Roohi Bano' was observed on Thursday.

Born in Karachi on August 10, 1951 in the house of renowned Tabla Nawaz Allah Rakha Khan.

She entered in showbiz after getting the degree of Masters in Psychology from Punjab University and ruled the Pakistani drama industry during 70s and 80s.

Roohi Bano performed in 'Karan Kahani', 'Zair Zabar Paish', 'Karavan', 'Sanual Mor Mahaar', 'Phool Walon Ki', 'Kanch Ka Pul', 'Zard Gulab', 'Dhund', 'Saraab', 'Qalaa Kahani', 'Pakki Haveli' and 'Darwaaza'.

She also showed essence of art in many films including Zameer, Insan, Anari, Tery Sapnay, Naukar, Zeenat, Pehchan, Bara Aadmi, Dil aik Khilona, Gonch Uthi Shehnai', 'Raste Ka Patthar', 'Dushman ki Talash, 'Aaj Ka Insan', 'Tippu Sultan' and 'Ferishta'.

In recognition of her services, the Government of Pakistan, awarded her the Presidential Medal for Excellence in 1981.

After her son's murder by unknown killers, she was mentally upset and diagnosed with schizophrenia. She was under treatment in a hospital of Turkey and she died on January 25, 2019 in Istanbul.

