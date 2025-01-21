Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Salma Mumtaz Being Observed

January 21, 2025

The 13th death anniversary of veteran film actress Salma Mumtaz is being observed on Tuesday

She was born in 1926 in Jalandhar and she moved to Pakistan after the partition and settled in Lahore.

Salma Mumtaz made her film debut as an actress in the 1960 Urdu-language film, Neelofar.

With a career that spanned over three decades, Salma Mumtaz was not only a beloved actress but also a trailblazer as a director and producer, breaking stereotypes and paving the way for women in the entertainment world. 

She was renowned for her ability to breathe life into diverse characters, particularly the iconic maternal roles that resonated deeply with audiences.

Her performances in unforgettable films like Heer Ranjha and Dil Mera Dharkan Teri highlighted her remarkable range, seamlessly capturing the essence of cultural and emotional narratives. 

Beyond her work on screen, Salma Mumtaz played an instrumental role in shaping Pakistan's film industry during its golden era.

Her dedication to storytelling and her passion for portraying societal realities with authenticity made her a true pioneer. 

Salma Mumtaz passed away on January 21, 2012, leaving a profound impact on Pakistani cinema and a legacy that continues to inspire generations of artists.

