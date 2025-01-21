Death Anniversary Of Salma Mumtaz Being Observed
Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 21, 2025 | 07:18 PM
The 13th death anniversary of veteran film actress Salma Mumtaz is being observed on Tuesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) The 13th death anniversary of veteran film actress Salma Mumtaz is being observed on Tuesday.
She was born in 1926 in Jalandhar and she moved to Pakistan after the partition and settled in Lahore.
Salma Mumtaz made her film debut as an actress in the 1960 Urdu-language film, Neelofar.
With a career that spanned over three decades, Salma Mumtaz was not only a beloved actress but also a trailblazer as a director and producer, breaking stereotypes and paving the way for women in the entertainment world.
She was renowned for her ability to breathe life into diverse characters, particularly the iconic maternal roles that resonated deeply with audiences.
Her performances in unforgettable films like Heer Ranjha and Dil Mera Dharkan Teri highlighted her remarkable range, seamlessly capturing the essence of cultural and emotional narratives.
Beyond her work on screen, Salma Mumtaz played an instrumental role in shaping Pakistan's film industry during its golden era.
Her dedication to storytelling and her passion for portraying societal realities with authenticity made her a true pioneer.
Salma Mumtaz passed away on January 21, 2012, leaving a profound impact on Pakistani cinema and a legacy that continues to inspire generations of artists.
Recent Stories
Sugar Advisory Board reviews estimates, future prospects
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur formally inaugurates P ..
IBCC hosts awareness seminar on Model Assessment Framework
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
Parliamentary diplomacy can play pivotal role in bringing people of Pakistan- So ..
3 injured as passenger van overturned in DI Khan
SNGPL ensures transparent billing, addresses bakers’ association's concerns
The University of Engineering and Technology (UET) awards 2 PhD degrees
Businessmen should make efforts to enhance exports: SIFC secretary
Sharjah Ruler approves AED15 million to resolve 70 halted homes construction
Govt expediting privatization process, reforming institutions: Advisor
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for improvements in police t ..
More Stories From Showbiz
-
Death anniversary of Salma Mumtaz being observed2 minutes ago
-
Hania Aamir’s playful response to Rakhi Sawant’s dance challenge goes viral41 minutes ago
-
“For God’s sake, leave us alone,” says Kareena, lashing out photographers5 hours ago
-
Actress Kubra Khan confirms her wedding in February1 day ago
-
British Singer Christ Martin apologizes to Indians for ‘partition of India’ during Mumbai concer ..1 day ago
-
Man involved in attack on Saif Ali Khan arrested3 days ago
-
Urvashi Rautela faces backlash over insensitive remarks about attack on Saif Ali Khan3 days ago
-
CCTV footage of knife attack on Saif Ali Khan retrieved5 days ago
-
Video surfaces after robbery attempt at Bollywood Actor Saif Ali Khan’s home5 days ago
-
Veena Malik says her connection with Almighty Allah very strong6 days ago
-
Indian Actor, Fitness Trainer Sahil Khan’s wife embraces Islam8 days ago
-
Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid LA wildfire8 days ago