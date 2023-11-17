Open Menu

Death Anniversary Of Shafi Muhammad Observed

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published November 17, 2023 | 11:27 PM

Death anniversary of Shafi Muhammad observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The death anniversary of renowned television artist Shafi Muhammad was observed on Friday.

Born on September 7, 1949, Shafi Muhammad began his career as a radio presenter and took part in plays broadcast on the radio in the 1960s.

He performed in over fifty drama serials and over a hundred television plays in the urdu and Sindhi languages on different television channels.

He died on November 17, 2007 due to liver failure.

