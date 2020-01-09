Death anniversary of Sultan Rahi observed

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :The 24th death anniversary of Punjabi film superstar Sultan Rahi was observed in the provincial capital on Thursday.

Quran Khawani was held for the departed soul. Rahi started his filmi career in 1959 with a supporting role in the film 'Bhaggi'. After it, he participated in films, including Basheera, Maula Jatt, Wehshi Gujjar, Chan Veryam, Sher Khan, Godfather, Kaley Chore, Mola Baksh and Rotti. His name was regarded as a guarantee of success of a Punjabi film.

He established himself as one of the leading and the most successful actors of Pakistani and Punjabi cinema.

He remained the most popular Punjabi hero during 1970s and 1980s. He appeared in more than 700 Punjabi and Urdu-language films and was named in Guinness Book of Records as most prolific actor. He had won around 150 awards, including the Nigar Awards in 1971 and 1972.

Unfortunately, the star actor was shot dead on GT Road Gujranwala in 1996 when he was on his way from Islamabad to Lahore.