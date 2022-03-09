UrduPoint.com

Death Anniversary Of Ustad Pathanay Khan Observed

Chand Sahkeel Published March 09, 2022 | 04:59 PM

Death anniversary of Ustad Pathanay Khan observed

Death anniversary of Presidential award winning Sufi folk singer Ustad Pathanay Khan was observed with devotion and respect here Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2022 ) :Death anniversary of Presidential award winning Sufi folk singer Ustad Pathanay Khan was observed with devotion and respect here Wednesday.

Muhammad Iqbal Pathan Khan, the son of Ustad Pathanay Khan, talking to the media on the occasion said Quran recitation and charity was arranged in the house this morning in which his family, fans and devotees participated in large numbers. A mystical ceremony was organized to pay homage in words of great Sufi poets including Baba Boley Shah, Khawaja Ghulam Farid, Shah Hussain and Muhammad Bakhsh.

Real name of Ustad Pathan Khan was Ghulam Muhammad.

He had received musical education from Hafiz Nazar Hussain at thirteen years of age.

He had recorded for the first time on Radio Multan in 1974. The famous words of Khawaja Ghulam Farid: 'Meda Ishq we tu Meda Yar we tu' gained much popularity both in and outside of the country.

In 1979, he was awarded Presidential Award in recognition of his services. He has distinction to get identified the region through his unique art and singing skill. His sarcastic voice still resonates in the 1 hills of Thal in Muzaffargarh district today even. He died on March 9, 2000 at the age of 74, 22 years ago here.

Related Topics

Multan Education Died Muzaffargarh March Family Media From

Recent Stories

ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

ANF recovers 240 kg drugs

2 minutes ago
 Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

Afshan condemns Mianwali incident

2 minutes ago
 Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

Govt. initiatives improve economic outlook: Tarin

2 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to ..

Pak Vs Aus: PCB Chairman urges fans not to jump to guns

14 minutes ago
 Polish Embassy happy to see repatriation of Pakist ..

Polish Embassy happy to see repatriation of Pakistanis from war-hit Ukraine: Env ..

2 minutes ago
 Corrupt politicians to be held accountable at all ..

Corrupt politicians to be held accountable at all cost: Farrukh Habib

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>