Open Menu

'Death Of A Salesman' To Be Staged At NAPA

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published January 02, 2025 | 08:47 PM

'Death of a Salesman' to be staged at NAPA

Arther Miller’s acclaimed play, Death of a Salesman, will open at the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA in Urdu from 8 January 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Arther Miller’s acclaimed play, Death of a Salesman, will open at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA in urdu from 8 January 2025.

This was announced by CEO NAPA Junaid Zuberi at a press conference on Thursday. Flanked by play’s director Faizan Chawla and the cast members, he said this play was very relevant to Pakistani society even though it has not been adapted.

Chawla, who also spoke at the press conference, said he had always wanted to direct this play because of its relatability to the present-day Pakistani society.

The cast members that were present at the press conference included Safia Bhalaisha, Usama Khan, Zohair Zubair, and Ashmal Lalwani. They described their respective characters and said this play had layers of themes.

CEO NAPA Junaid Zuberi said this play had been selected because of its emotional depth.

Related Topics

Pakistan January From

Recent Stories

'Death of a Salesman' to be staged at NAPA

'Death of a Salesman' to be staged at NAPA

3 minutes ago
 IHC terminates judgment of 25 year imprisonment se ..

IHC terminates judgment of 25 year imprisonment sentence in girl murder case

3 minutes ago
 27 sub-Saharan African migrants die off Tunisia in ..

27 sub-Saharan African migrants die off Tunisia in shipwrecks

3 minutes ago
 CDA to revive Shakarparian Cultural Complex

CDA to revive Shakarparian Cultural Complex

3 minutes ago
 UAE’s technology company launches Smart Automati ..

UAE’s technology company launches Smart Automation Experience Centre in Pakist ..

3 minutes ago
 IESCO notifies power suspension programme

IESCO notifies power suspension programme

3 minutes ago
Halal Food Safety Authority Kohat cracks down on s ..

Halal Food Safety Authority Kohat cracks down on substandard food delivery vehic ..

3 minutes ago
 Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill police chie ..

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill police chief, two dozen others

3 minutes ago
 Harden criminals held in injured condition after s ..

Harden criminals held in injured condition after shootout with police

32 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur monitors cleanliness operations

Mayor Sukkur monitors cleanliness operations

32 minutes ago
 7 land grabbers arrested

7 land grabbers arrested

33 minutes ago
 Local Tennis Stars shine in National Ranking Champ ..

Local Tennis Stars shine in National Ranking Championship

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz