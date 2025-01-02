'Death of a Salesman' to be staged at NAPA

(@Aneesah05582539)

Arther Miller’s acclaimed play, Death of a Salesman, will open at the National Academy of Performing Arts-NAPA in Urdu from 8 January 2025

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) Arther Miller’s acclaimed play, Death of a Salesman, will open at the National academy of Performing Arts-NAPA in urdu from 8 January 2025.

This was announced by CEO NAPA Junaid Zuberi at a press conference on Thursday. Flanked by play’s director Faizan Chawla and the cast members, he said this play was very relevant to Pakistani society even though it has not been adapted.

Chawla, who also spoke at the press conference, said he had always wanted to direct this play because of its relatability to the present-day Pakistani society.

The cast members that were present at the press conference included Safia Bhalaisha, Usama Khan, Zohair Zubair, and Ashmal Lalwani. They described their respective characters and said this play had layers of themes.

CEO NAPA Junaid Zuberi said this play had been selected because of its emotional depth.