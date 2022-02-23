Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

(@Abdulla99267510)

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2022) Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has opened up as to why she has refused Salman Khan’s offer for he a role in a film.

Deepika has worked with big Names of Bollywood but could not work so far with Dabang actor.

The actress held a candid chat with Salman Khan and responded to a fan's question about working up with Salman.

“We had beautiful relationship and I'll always be grateful to him,” said Deepika, adding that Salman was of the first people to offer her a film. She said that it was just a tragedy that he was not ready for it. She said she had just started modelling and somebody she had worked with mentioned her work to him or he saw it.

The actress did not discuss the movie she was talking about.

“I was not ready for films. I didn't want to be an actor and then literally two years later, Om Shanti Om happened," she added.

The actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity Salman wanted to give her. “He saw potential in me when even I did not know I had it," Deepika said.

She was of the view she as finally getting to work with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter after 15 years in Bollywood and hopes something similar would come to her and Salman as well.