UrduPoint.com

Deepika Opens About Refusing Salman Khan’s Offer For Film

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 23, 2022 | 06:59 PM

Deepika opens about refusing Salman Khan’s offer for film

The actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity Salman wanted to give her

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2022) Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has opened up as to why she has refused Salman Khan’s offer for he a role in a film.

Deepika has worked with big Names of Bollywood but could not work so far with Dabang actor.

The actress held a candid chat with Salman Khan and responded to a fan's question about working up with Salman.

“We had beautiful relationship and I'll always be grateful to him,” said Deepika, adding that Salman was of the first people to offer her a film. She said that it was just a tragedy that he was not ready for it. She said she had just started modelling and somebody she had worked with mentioned her work to him or he saw it.

The actress did not discuss the movie she was talking about.

“I was not ready for films. I didn't want to be an actor and then literally two years later, Om Shanti Om happened," she added.

The actress expressed her gratitude for the opportunity Salman wanted to give her. “He saw potential in me when even I did not know I had it," Deepika said.

She was of the view she as finally getting to work with Hrithik Roshan in Fighter after 15 years in Bollywood and hopes something similar would come to her and Salman as well.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Bollywood Salman Khan Hrithik Roshan Deepika Padukone

Recent Stories

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Shari ..

Opposition parties agree to nominate Shehbaz Sharif as next PM if no-trust-move ..

14 minutes ago
 SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday ..

SHO, lady constable suspended for alleged birthday party at police station

37 minutes ago
 Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors ..

Govt to make Livestock, dairy and Poultry sectors “A Success Story”: Ministe ..

59 minutes ago
 Iranian business community sees huge trade potenti ..

Iranian business community sees huge trade potential with Pakistan

1 hour ago
 PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs ..

PSL 7 Play-off 1 (The Qualifier) Multan Sultans Vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, ..

1 hour ago
 How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chip ..

How realme 9i’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 6nm Chipset Redefines Gaming

2 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>