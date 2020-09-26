Deepika Padukone appears before NCB in narcotics case today

(@fidahassanain)

The police have come to know about the unlawful business under Bollywood film industry while investigating the murder of Sushant Singh.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) Bollywood star Deepika Padukone has appeared before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for her alleged role in drugs dealings, the latest report say.

The actress who has a large fan base in India appeared before NCB to explain her position. The Bureau had summoned her for her alleged role in drugs case which came to limelight during an investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

Karishma Prakash, the manager of Deepika Padukone, is also being grilled by the investigation agency.

Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor also appeared before NCB.

On other hand, Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik’s custody has been extended till Oct 6, the reports said.

Police said that they had started to clean up Bollywood as the investigation revealed that drug business was booming under Bollywood film industry. The use of narcotics in India was at the peak while Narcotics Control Bureau and other relevant authorities have failed to control this menace.