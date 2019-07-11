Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan to perform in remake of 'Satte Pe Satta'

Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in the remake of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Satte Pe Satta

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 11th July, 2019) Bollywood actors Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone will be seen together in the remake of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini starrer Satte Pe Satta'.According to details, Farah Khan will direct the movie whereas Rohit Shetty will produce it.

Earlier, Names of Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and Shah Rukh Khan were under consideration but the production team has finally selected Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.