Deepika Padukone opens up about her clinical depression in New York

Deepika, even though being in the limelight has never shied away from talking about her clinical depression and anxiety and continues to be an inspiration to all

Mumbai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 19th June, 2019) Deepika Padukone hails all across as a global icon. Deepika, even though being in the limelight has never shied away from talking about her clinical depression and anxiety and continues to be an inspiration to all.

To make her pep talk seem relatable, the actress also opened up about her journey of coming out of Clinical Depression as a champion.Deepika Padukone shared a post about it on her Instagram handle captioned as, "Apart from research and outreach programmes, The Youth Anxiety Center has conducted more than 75,000 treatment sessions in six years...something to be very proud of! Thank You #AnnaWintour for inviting me as your guest to this very special evening and allowing me to share my story.

I wish you all the very best and look forward to supporting the centres future initiatives. As the African proverb goes, "If you want to go fast go alone, if you want to go far, go together."alking about the same, the actress shared, "300 Million people in the world suffer from anxiety and depression.

Where I think the key to know is that depression and anxiety can creep up on absolutely anybody, from any profession, from any gender, from any part of the world. The toughest part for me was the months was in the months when I didn't know it was happening.

The day I understood and there was a name to it and it was called clinical depression, I already started feeling much better. If there is anything that I have learned in the journey of recovery, you need to be patient and that there is hope.

Superman once said, "Once you choose hope, anything is possible.

"The global icon won millions of hearts with her journey of evolving as a champion through the cause and her promising work towards it! The fans poured all their love and respect for the actress in the comments section.Deepika created a huge buzz lately for bagging the first rank under the title of India's most trusted personality in the female actor category according to the TRA (Trust Research Advisory) list.

The actress's successful career has resulted in the actress being the most sought after actress amongst brands, who has a list of brand endorsements to her credit.Featuring in the list of the most influential global icons, Deepika Padukone who attended MET Gala and Cannes recently, surely knows how to give us the dose of entertainment as well with her presence at Global platforms with her omnipresent poise.

In the presence of other attendees like Lady Gaga, Rihanna, Bollywood's leading star surely has put India on the global map with her sartorial choices and presence across the world- walked like a queen!With the recent investment announcement after her series of business-oriented decisions, Deepika is the one name that is not just setting the trends high as an actress but also, as a businessman which the fans are highly appreciating.On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak', which is based on the life of acid attack survivor -- Laxmi Agarwal.

The movie also stars Vikrant Massey in a key role. Deepika's most anticipated upcoming movie is all set to release on 10th January 2020 as announced by the actress on her Instagram handle.