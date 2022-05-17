UrduPoint.com

Deepika’s First Appearance At Cannes 2022 Stuns Fans

Deepika’s first appearance at Cannes 2022 stuns fans

The actor accompanied by jury members has opted a sequinned Louis Vuitton mini dress, with curly hairs falling beautifully on her shoulders in the images that went viral.  

Cannes: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 16th, 2022) Deepika Padukone’s first appearance at Cannes stormed into the social media.

The Bollywood star opted for a sequinned Louis Vuitton mini dress and stunned her fans by her new look as her curled hair beautifully fell on her shoulders in the pictures that went viral on social media.

A video is also viral which showed the actor smiling as she arrived at Hotel Martinez ahead of the festival. Jury members including Asghar Farhadi, Rebecca Hall, Vincent Lindon, Jasmine Trinca, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, Noomi Rapace, and Joachim Trier were also there.

The actor earlier took to Instagram and shared a video for her fans about her arrival at the French Riviera to represent India at the prestigious event and shared her flight details.

The 11-day festival is due to start today and will continue till May 28.

According to the reports, Padukone could also be seen walking on the red carpet for all 10 days. Other Indian celebrities including Hina Khan, Helly Shah, Pooja Hegde, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Tamannaah Bhatia would also join her on the red carpet.

