Defamation Case: Meesha Shafi Appears In The Court For The First Time

Defamation case: Meesha Shafi appears in the court for the first time

Singer Meesha Shafi appeared for the first time in local court here Friday in defamation case filed by actor Ali Zafar case against her but she could not record her statement

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th December, 2019) Singer Meesha Shafi appeared for the first time in local court here Friday in defamation case filed by actor Ali Zafar case against her but she could not record her statement.The case came up for hearing in Sessions Court led by Judge Amjid Ali Shah.On being summoned by the court, Meesha Shafi reached the court along with her mother Saba Hamid to record her statement.However the court adjourned the hearing of the case till today (Saturday) and summoned her again.It is pertinent to mention here that Meesha Shafi on twitter had accused Ali Zafar of sexually harassing her in 2018.

On the other hand Ali Zafar had filed defamation suit amounting to one billion rupees against Meesha Shafi.

This case is sub-judice since one and a half year. Several hearings of this case have taken place. Meesha Shafi had expressed lack of confidence on Sessions Judge and on her petition, the sessions judge was transferred.Meesha Shafi had filed applications in Lahore High Court and Supreme Court that dilatory tactics are being used in this case.The two superior courts had directed sessions court to give time to the witnesses in connection with cross questioning besides announcing the decision within proper time.

