UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Defamation Suit Against Meesha Shafi Adjourned Till 24th

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 3 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 04:16 PM

Defamation suit against Meesha Shafi adjourned till 24th

A sessions court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi till March 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi till March 24.

The court summoned more witnesses of Meesha Shafi for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

A counsel on behalf of Meesha Shafi had pleaded with the court to summon more witnesses during the proceedings.

Addtional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the suit proceedings.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 after being accused of harassment.

He denied all allegations leveled against him in a tweet by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on 'morethan one occasions'.

Related Topics

Hearing Amjad Ali Ali Zafar Meesha Shafi March April 2018 All Billion Court

Recent Stories

2-Day National workshop on “Diarrhea and Electro ..

27 seconds ago

Over 2 in 3 (72%) respondents of a global survey o ..

4 minutes ago

Jordanian Crown Prince opens Sheikh Mohamed bin Za ..

19 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Saudi govt sets 72-hour deadline for ..

21 minutes ago

EU Disapproves of US' Unilateral Entry Ban on Euro ..

7 minutes ago

US-Aid delegation for employing modern technology ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.