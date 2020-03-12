Defamation suit against Meesha Shafi adjourned till 24th

(@Aneesah05582539)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A sessions court on Thursday adjourned hearing of a defamation suit filed by actor and singer Ali Zafar against singer Meesha Shafi till March 24.

The court summoned more witnesses of Meesha Shafi for recording their statements on the next date of hearing.

A counsel on behalf of Meesha Shafi had pleaded with the court to summon more witnesses during the proceedings.

Addtional District and Sessions Judge Amjad Ali Shah conducted the suit proceedings.

Ali Zafar had filed Rs 1 billion defamation case under the Defamation Ordinance 2002 after being accused of harassment.

He denied all allegations leveled against him in a tweet by Meesha Shafi.

In April 2018, Meesha Shafi had accused Zafar of harassing her on 'morethan one occasions'.