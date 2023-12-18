Open Menu

Demi Lovato And Jutes Get Engaged

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 18, 2023 | 06:38 PM

Demi Lovato and Jutes get engaged

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 18th, 2023) Singer Demi Lovato and musician Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes recently got engaged in Los Angeles, marking the culmination of their romance, which began just over a year ago.

Demi Lovato shared the joyful news on her Instagram account late on Sunday, posting a two-picture gallery showcasing her dazzling diamond engagement ring.

In her caption, she expressed her disbelief and described the engagement night as the best of her life.

Lovato conveyed her excitement about marrying Jutes, stating, "My love, I’m beyond excited to marry you... every day I’ve spent with you has been a dream come true, and I can’t wait to love and cherish you forever. Here’s to the rest of our lives. I love you, baby."

The engagement celebration took place at their favorite Los Angeles restaurant, where the couple, aged 31 and 32 respectively, gathered with family and friends.

Jutes proposed with a custom-made pear-shaped solitaire ring, adding an intimate touch to the special moment.

Demi Lovato and Jutes initially crossed paths in early 2022 while co-writing songs for Lovato's 8th studio album, 'Holy Fvck,' including tracks like 'Substance,' 'Happy Ending,' and 'City of Angels.' The two started as friends and later decided to explore a romantic relationship.

Anticipation is high for the impending wedding bells that will soon ring for the newly engaged couple, as they embark on this next chapter of their lives together.

The couple publicly revealed their relationship in August 2022.

