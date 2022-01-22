Demi Lovato returns to rock music

(@Abdulla99267510)

The singer has made a dramatic announcement regarding a major shift in her music career.

NEW YORK: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 22nd, 2022) Popular singer Demi Lovato has announced a major shift in her music career as she announced to return to rock music.

Taking to Instagram, the Heart Attack singer shared a photo with her clan including scooter Braun.

Making a dramatic announcement, the singer captioned: “A funeral for my pop music,”.

Demi Lovato who shared a series of IG stories as a teaser. One is heard saying, “You put out whatever music you want whenever you want to, break the rules.

The singer dramatically announces to end pop music career and returns to rock. Lovato, meanwhile shared a glimpse of their new song in making.

“Get your tickets to the freak show baby, step right up to watch the freak go crazy,” read the lyrics.

She started her rock music within a month stormed into the social media. A giant spider tattoo was visible on her side of head.