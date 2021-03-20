Demi Lovato reveals some shocking details about her overdose

(@fidahassanain)

The Heart-attack singer says she had strokes for three times and cardiac arrest once, and now for the first time, she had essentially died to wake up.

CALIFORNIA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 20th, 2021) Renowned American singer Demi Lovato has revealed some shocking details about her overdose, saying that she was told by a doctor that she was just five to ten minutes more life.

“For the first time in my life, had to essentially died to wake up,” said the 28-year old singer in an exclusive interview to CBS Sunday morning.

The singer revealed that she had been sober for many years but was still miserable.

Lovato said: “I have been sober for many years but I’m still miserable,”.

The Heart attack singer revealed that she had three strokes and one time cardiac arrest and was informed by her doctor that she was just for few minutes.

She had appeared for interview on the same subject four years ago with the same journalist she had earlier talked to. She vowed to defeat addiction, saying that she was battling with it but wasn’t fixed yet.