Deputy Commissioner Lahore Warns Against Vulgarity In Stage Dramas

Chand Sahkeel 3 minutes ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:43 PM

Deputy Commissioner Lahore warns against vulgarity in stage dramas

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed has said that the district administration Lahore will not allow the theatre industry to spread vulgarity, vulgar dances and dialogues in stage dramas

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Deputy Commissioner Lahore Ms Saleha Saeed has said that the district administration Lahore will not allow the theatre industry to spread vulgarity, vulgar dances and dialogues in stage dramas.

She expressed these views after receiving some complaints against vulgarity in dramas.

On her directions, Assistant Commissioner Headquaters Khawar Bashir called a meeting of theatre owners and managers and asked them to follow all rules and regulations. He said that the district administration would ensure healthy entertainment to the audience through theatre industry.

He also directed them not change dancer without prior permission. It is also compulsory for following the timing of drama and submission of drama script in the DC office. The district administration would also monitor the rehearsal of each drama, he added.

