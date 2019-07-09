UrduPoint.com
DG PBC Grieved Over Demise Of Actress Zaheen Tahira

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 12 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 04:14 PM

DG PBC grieved over demise of actress Zaheen Tahira

Director General (DG) Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (PBC) Shahera Shahid has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of veteran radio and TV drama artist Zaheen Tahira.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :

In her condolence message, she commiserated with the bereaved family and prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah bless the departed soul.

She prayed that the bereaved family may have the strength to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

The DG PBC said services of Zaheen Tahira for Radio Pakistan in the field of drama would be remembered for a long time.

