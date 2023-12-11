Dhai Chaal bags massive public acclaim at box office, social media

(@Aneesah05582539)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2023) The blockbuster thriller "Dhai Chaal" has bagged huge public acclaim at the box office after the release of the movie whereas the hashtags "#DhaiChaalMovie, #StandWithDrIrfan, #CPEC, and #DhaiChaalinCinema" remained the top trend on X for the past three days.

The film Dhai Chaal created a sensation in the Pakistani industry as soon as it was released. A large number of young people reached the theaters on the past Friday, Saturday, and Sunday to watch the movie. After watching the film, the people said that the way the producer of the film, Dr Irfan Ashraf, has presented the story of Pakistan's Balochistan province to the world for the first time is unprecedented.

Talking to the media, Abiha Noor, a young girl said that in Pakistan and outside Pakistan, Balochistan was seen only from the point of view of a fake narrative created by India.

"After watching the movie Dhai Chaal, we have understood what is the real story of Balochistan," she added.

Another youngster said that for the first time, through this film, it was revealed how the security agencies of the country are making sacrifices to protect the lives of the people and are always engaged in one or the other counter-terrorism operations.

A plethora of audience who came out after watching the film further said that they got an idea of Indian conspiracies against CPEC through this film. They added that the movie Dhai Chaal has helped them understand how India created its narrative and misled the youth of Pakistan in their negligence in promoting its fake narrative. "This is a film that everyone should watch," they said. The moviegoer's favorite dialogue was, "This is not Bollywood where you guys win every battle in the climax."