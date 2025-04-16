Open Menu

Dharmendra Laid Down At Feet Of My Mother Noor Jehan During India Visit: Hina Durrani

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published April 16, 2025 | 05:18 PM

Daughter of Pakistan’s former legendary singer shares memories from life of her mother with fans and her warm welcome in India

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 16th, 2025) Hina Durrani, the daughter of Pakistan’s former legendary singer Noor Jehan, revealed that Indian star actor Dharmendra laid down at her mother’s feet upon her arrival in India in respect.

Hina Durrani said Dharmendra also joined his hands and said, “I am your biggest fan,”.

She said, “At that moment, my mother was a little nervous because she had never seen such a display in Pakistan,”.

She made this revelation during a recent podcast on a local private tv.

Hina while explaining warm welcome of her mother in India also shared beautiful memories from her mother's life with the fans.

“My mother went to India for three weeks on the invitation of legendary actors Dilip Kumar and Yash Chopra after 35 years. I was also with her at that time; I was 17 years old, and my father had sent me with my mother for shopping for my dowry. It was there that I truly realized my mother's importance and status,” said Hina Durrani.

She said, “Before leaving for India, we were stopped at the airport in Pakistan because we didn’t have an NOC (No Objection Certificate). But my mother was adamant as she had to attend the show in India. During this argument, the plane was already on the runway but then suddenly we received the NOC. The plane's course was changed, and we were directed to fly to India. It was the first time in my life that I saw a plane being stopped and then taking off with passengers,”.

She further shared, “When we landed in India, we were welcomed with flowers from the moment we disembarked from the plane until we reached the hotel. Upon arriving at the hotel, almost all the Indian stars sent flowers to greet my mother. Thousands of people gathered to welcome her with the flowers. We had our first dinner in India at Dilip Kumar’s house. Rekha, Dharmendra, Raj Kapoor, Shashi Kapoor, Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi among many Bollywood stars attended,”.

