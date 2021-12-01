UrduPoint.com

Dia Mirza Decides To Celebrate Her 40th Birthday ‘differently'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 02:25 PM

Dia Mirza decides to celebrate her 40th birthday ‘differently'

The actress who is also Goodwill Ambassador of UNEP says she is going to donate 100,000 Indian rupees on every day for the next 40 days to celebrate her 40th birthday

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) Bollywood actress and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza has decided to celebrate her 40th birthday by donating money to the families of forest guards of the country.

The actress has also asked her fans to help the families of the country’s forest guards who lost their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the 39-year old actress asked her fans to become a part of this noble cause instead of sending her flowers or gifts on her birthday.

She said she will also be donating a 100,000 Indian rupees each day over a span of 40 days for the victim families.

“Beginning with my 40th birthday this year, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you all will contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities,” she tweeted.

The actress said the UNEP Goodwill Ambassador as well as the ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India felt it was everyone’s duty to help the forest guards whom she called as “the guardians of the wild” to honor their efforts in serving nature.

Related Topics

India Bollywood Twitter Dia Mirza Money All Best

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.01 a barrel T ..

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.01 a barrel Tuesday

21 minutes ago
 Nigeria Confirms First Cases of Omicron Variant Am ..

Nigeria Confirms First Cases of Omicron Variant Among Arrivals From South Africa

23 minutes ago
 Impossible to End Donbas Conflict Without Kiev-Mos ..

Impossible to End Donbas Conflict Without Kiev-Moscow Direct Dialogue - Zelensky ..

23 minutes ago
 US Diplomats Living in Moscow Over 3 Years Must Le ..

US Diplomats Living in Moscow Over 3 Years Must Leave by End of January 2022 - M ..

23 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Meet Cavusoglu in Stochholm on Thursday

Lavrov to Meet Cavusoglu in Stochholm on Thursday

23 minutes ago
 Lavrov on Possible Sanctions Against Kiev: Moscow ..

Lavrov on Possible Sanctions Against Kiev: Moscow Against Unilateral Actions

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.