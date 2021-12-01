Dia Mirza decides to celebrate her 40th birthday ‘differently'

(@FahadShabbir)

The actress who is also Goodwill Ambassador of UNEP says she is going to donate 100,000 Indian rupees on every day for the next 40 days to celebrate her 40th birthday

MUMBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 1st, 2021) Bollywood actress and UNEP Goodwill Ambassador Dia Mirza has decided to celebrate her 40th birthday by donating money to the families of forest guards of the country.

The actress has also asked her fans to help the families of the country’s forest guards who lost their lives amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taking to Twitter, the 39-year old actress asked her fans to become a part of this noble cause instead of sending her flowers or gifts on her birthday.

She said she will also be donating a 100,000 Indian rupees each day over a span of 40 days for the victim families.

“Beginning with my 40th birthday this year, for the next 40 days, I will donate a lakh each day and hope that you all will contribute alongside me to the best of your abilities,” she tweeted.

The actress said the UNEP Goodwill Ambassador as well as the ambassador of Wildlife Trust of India felt it was everyone’s duty to help the forest guards whom she called as “the guardians of the wild” to honor their efforts in serving nature.