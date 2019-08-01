Dia Mirza, Sahil Sangha announce separation after five years of marriage

Bollywood glamorous actress Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha have on Thursday announced separation after five years of marriage.In a social media post, the actress said

MUMBAI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Bollywood glamorous actress Dia Mirza and her husband Sahil Sangha have on Thursday announced separation after five years of marriage.In a social media post, the actress said, "After 11 years of sharing our lives and being together, we have mutually decided to separate.""We remain friends and will continue to be there for each other with love and respect.

While our journeys may lead us down different paths, we are forever grateful for the bond that we share with each other," she continued.Mirza further wrote, "We thank our family and friends for all their support and understanding and members of the media for their continued support and request everyone to respect our need for privacy at this time.

We will not be commenting any further on this matter."Dia had tied the knot with her long-time beau Sahil on October 18, 2014.