UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Different Genre Main Reason Behind Success Of Action Thriller Drama Ertugrul Ghazi:

Chand Sahkeel 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:29 PM

Different genre main reason behind success of action thriller drama Ertugrul Ghazi:

Ertugrul Ghazi, an action thriller drama, based on theme of triumph of good against evil, is widely discussed and top choice of people not only in the country but across the world

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Ertugrul Ghazi, an action thriller drama, based on theme of triumph of good against evil, is widely discussed and top choice of people not only in the country but across the world.In Pakistan, millions of the people especially youth, both male and female, take huge interest in the Turkish drama serial.

The drama, presented on country's national channel ptv as well as social media became immensely popular when Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that "it should be shown to our youth so that they should have knowledge of Islamic values, ethics,culture and family system." Ertugrul is an inspirational character,a real hero andwarrior. Ertugrul was the son of Suleyman Shah, leader of theKayi tribe of Oghuz Turks, who fought against cruel, secured rights of common men and strived for promotion of justice.Ertugrul Ghazi has a powerful message throughout.

Throughout the series, there are so many references to the Quran and Islamic teachings. This drama has an educational value and it opens up minds. One learns many things while getting entertained by the story. The main message of this series is that it is really important to hold on to your faith and eventually good triumphs over evil. It also has the message that one must hold on good values even when faced with the most adverse circumstances.It has an enchanting appeal and when someone watches its one episode, then he could not keep himself away from rest of episodes due to ever increasing thrill.

There are number of different reasons behind success of the drama serial in the country.

known writer Amjid islam Amjid told APP, "Ertugrul Ghazi has a different genre. However, In Pakistani dramas, there is uniformity of theme. Our dramas lack variety and people are fed up of sameness of theme. They want to watch something with different themes". Similarly, the drama has historic background and people have emotional attachment to real heroes. People also take interest in adventure and particular culture of Turk tribes.Another known dramatist Asghar Nadeem Syed stated that Ertugrul Ghazi contained outstanding story structure, family values, ethics, justice and how to deal with conspiracies. Although,it was very difficult to synchronize historical events but events are beautifully synchronized. Asghar Nadeem Syed also lauded matchless production with modern technology and selection of natural sites for drama. Literary figure and known columnist Ali Sukhanwar maintained that the drama gave many lessons. It satisfied human emotions through catharsis. "Unfortunately, In our dramas, we are not presenting our real culture. It seemed our writers lacked newtheme. Repetition of themes is main cause of failure of our dramas. However, Ertugrul Ghazi has a different theme. It beautifully depicts how to stand against evil forces, promote justice,fair trade and role of spiritual teachings in character building. Motivational Speaker Qasim Ali Shah also hailed the action thriller drama."The drama contained many important quotes which guide people towards goodness and help in character building. Our youth should watch this drama and know about the endeavours of the real heros of muslim world," he advised.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Technology Social Media Guide Male Ghazi Muslim Family From Top Million PTV

Recent Stories

Fujairah oil product stocks dip slightly

1 minute ago

Pakistan Consul General in Dubai asks people to av ..

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University maintains position among top ..

31 minutes ago

Kuwait reports 1,126 new coronavirus recoveries

1 hour ago

Oman announces 689 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago

Deputy Commissioner for strict face mask implement ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.