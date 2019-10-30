UrduPoint.com
Dildar Pervaiz Bhutti Remembered On His 25th Death Anniversary

Chand Sahkeel 12 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 03:57 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :The legendary television and radio composer, columnist and author Dildar Parvaiz Bhatti was remembered on his 25th death anniversary on Wednesday.

He was born in Gujranwala on November 30, 1948, Dildar Parvaiz Bhatti, a beloved composer of TV and radio, who was home to hundreds of hearts in short stories, was unparalleled in his present response.

His early education was from Gujranwala city of Pakistan. Dildar received many trophies by winning debating competitions throughout school and college.

After completing masters in English Literature, Dildar Pervaiz Bhatti started his career as an English lecturer at Govt college Sahiwal.

Within a year he relocated back to his home city Lahore, working at government college. His second career in entertainment industry started from Radio Pakistan in early 70s, where he hosted a program called Sohni Dharti. The transition from radio to tv didn't take long In 1974, when he was given the opportunity to program on television, his public style gained national fame.

In 1987, after the success of the TV programs 'Takra, Yashishbheer, and Jawan Thought,' he programmed the festival, in 1990, the fair was renamed as 'Panjand', which is known to this day.

Dildar Pervaiz compared many live entertainment shows presenting various talented artists of Pakistan. The live shows prominent Pakistani artists included, Asif Javed, Afshan Begum, Trannum Naz, Rajab Ali, Shujat Ali Bobby, Shahida Aziz, Shaukat Ali, A. Nayyar, Akhlaq Ahmed, Surriya Khanum, Masood Rana and Naheed Akhtar.

Dilward Pervez Bhatti has also authored books which include 'Dildaris', 'Aamna Saamna' and 'Dilbar Dilbar'.

On October 30, 1994, while raising funds for Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in the United States, Dilawar Pervez Bhatti died from brain fractures.

