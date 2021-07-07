Dilip Kumar passes away

(@fidahassanain)

PM Modi, fans, friends and colleague expressed condolence over death of versatile actor who is also known as “The Tragedy King of Bollywood”.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) Dilip Kumar, one of the greatest actors in Asia, who is also known as The Tragedy King of Bollywood passed away on Wednesday.

He was 98.

Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar who was treating him at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai also confirmed his death.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of the actor took to the actor’s official Twitter and said: “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab,”.

The actor was shifted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital after he faced trouble in breathing. He was shifted to the hospital twice in the same month.

He was facing health problems from a kidney ailment to pneumonia.

The actor was born on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar [now in Pakistan] as Mohammad Yousuf Khan. He started his film career in 1944 with Jawar Bhata.

Dilip Kumar is survived by his 75 years Saira Banu.

Condolence message poured in as the news of his passing away went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kumar would be remembered as a “cinematic legend”.

He wrote: “He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world,”.

Indian actor Akshay Kumar said: “To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him,”.

He performed in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and landmark films including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, Deedar, Daagh, Azad, and Ganga Jamuna.

He worked in around 65 films in the last several decades. 1998's Qila was his last film. He performed from playing the romantic-tragic lead to character roles from the '80s on, in films such as Kranti, Shakti, Karma and Saudagar.