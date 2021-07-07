UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dilip Kumar Passes Away

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:05 AM

Dilip Kumar passes away

PM Modi, fans, friends and colleague expressed condolence over death of versatile actor who is also known as “The Tragedy King of Bollywood”.

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2021) Dilip Kumar, one of the greatest actors in Asia, who is also known as The Tragedy King of Bollywood passed away on Wednesday.

He was 98.

Pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar who was treating him at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai also confirmed his death.

Faisal Farooqui, a family friend of the actor took to the actor’s official Twitter and said: “With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip saab,”.

The actor was shifted to Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital after he faced trouble in breathing. He was shifted to the hospital twice in the same month.

He was facing health problems from a kidney ailment to pneumonia.

The actor was born on December 11, 1922 in Peshawar [now in Pakistan] as Mohammad Yousuf Khan. He started his film career in 1944 with Jawar Bhata.

Dilip Kumar is survived by his 75 years Saira Banu.

Condolence message poured in as the news of his passing away went viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Kumar would be remembered as a “cinematic legend”.

He wrote: “He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world,”.

Indian actor Akshay Kumar said: “To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him,”.

He performed in some of Indian cinema’s most iconic and landmark films including Naya Daur, Mughal-e-Azam, Devdas, Ram Aur Shyam, Andaz, Deedar, Daagh, Azad, and Ganga Jamuna.

He worked in around 65 films in the last several decades. 1998's Qila was his last film. He performed from playing the romantic-tragic lead to character roles from the '80s on, in films such as Kranti, Shakti, Karma and Saudagar.

Related Topics

India Mumbai Peshawar Prime Minister World Film And Movies Bollywood Social Media Twitter Narendra Modi Same Lead Akshay Kumar Deedar Dilip Kumar May December Family From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE golden visa for students a big step, says loca ..

53 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 7 July 2021

54 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends graduation of students ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed named &#039;Man of Humanity&#039 ..

10 hours ago

DAE signs agreements to sell aircraft valued at US ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.