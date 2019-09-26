Directive for monitoring all commercial dramas, plays

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) Executive Director Ather Ali Khan on Thursday directed the officials concerned to monitor the arrangements of commercial dramas and all plays at Alhamra Cultural Complex, Gaddafi Stadium.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting, called to review programmes, plays and Alhamra Art Museum's performance of Alhamra Cultural Complex at Gaddafi Stadium.

He said that monitoring of commercial dramas and their scripts was a challenging task so that every possible step could be taken to make commercial dramas successful.

He said that merit and transparency should be ensured in all official affairs. The meeting was attended by Alhamra Cultural Complex Deputy Directer Naveed-ul-Hassan Bukhari and others.