UrduPoint.com

Director Altaf Hussain Blames Cinema Owners For Film Industry's Downfall

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) Published May 11, 2022 | 02:40 PM

Director Altaf Hussain blames cinema owners for film industry's downfall

Seasoned and renowned film director, Altaf Hussain, who has 85 films to his credit, termed cinema owners the main reason behind downfall of industry

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2022 ) :Seasoned and renowned film director, Altaf Hussain, who has 85 films to his credit, termed cinema owners the main reason behind downfall of industry.

He told APP on Wednesday that they (cinema owners) were after moneymaking by allocating one show for a film on their cinemas, while in past it was booked at least for a week.

Exhibiting different films in one day in three shows has sent film industry to the dogs, Altaf said adding that the practice in vogue had badly damaged the business on box office.

Answering a question, the senior director informed that modern cinemas are catering elite class of the society, whereas as commoners have been deprived of the low-priced entertainment.

"These days, affording costly tickets for a vendor, push-cart holder, auto rickshaw driver is impossible due to high inflation rate. They used to bring their whole family when the rates were cheap at Rs 50-100. How can an ordinary man buy Rs 1,000 ticket for watching a film?" Mr Hussain wondered.

He lamented that films had failed on the box office, owing to the non-availability of cinemas throughout week for a single film, and added that owners charge rates of their own choice for allocating complete shows.

Related Topics

Altaf Hussain Film And Movies Business Driver Man Buy Family Industry

Recent Stories

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investo ..

Asian stocks mixed, Europe opens higher as investors fret over inflation

1 minute ago
 Major stock market indices worldwide

Major stock market indices worldwide

1 minute ago
 S.Korean gov't to submit extra budget bill to parl ..

S.Korean gov't to submit extra budget bill to parliament

1 minute ago
 India reports 2,897 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 2,897 new COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Russian Forces Find 'English for the Military' Tex ..

Russian Forces Find 'English for the Military' Textbook at Azov Battalion Base i ..

7 minutes ago
 Triumphant Marcos faces high expectations from Phi ..

Triumphant Marcos faces high expectations from Philippines poor

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.