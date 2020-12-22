UrduPoint.com
Disaster Action Film "The Rescue" Continues To Top Chinese Box Office

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 12:34 PM

Disaster action film

Chinese movie "The Rescue" continued to lead the Chinese box office chart with a daily box office of 31.27 million yuan (about 4.78 million U.S. dollars) on Monday

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2020 ) :Chinese movie "The Rescue" continued to lead the Chinese box office chart with a daily box office of 31.27 million Yuan (about 4.78 million U.S. Dollars) on Monday.

The disaster action blockbuster has raked in a total of 268 million yuan since its release on Dec.

18, according to data from the China Movie Data Information Network.

Domestic comedy "Bath Buddy" ranked second on the daily box office chart, grossing about 10.44 million yuan on its 11th day of hitting screens.

Coming in third was American comic adaptation "Wonder Woman 1984," which earned about 9.21 million yuan on Monday, its fourth day of release.

More Stories From Showbiz

