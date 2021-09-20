UrduPoint.com

Disaster Film "Cloudy Mountain" Leads Chinese Box Office Chart

Domestic disaster movie "Cloudy Mountain" topped the Chinese mainland box office on Sunday, figures from the China Movie Data Information Network showed on Monday

The film, about a father-and-son duo's journey to save a newly-built tunnel and a town of 160,000 residents from the peril of natural disasters, generated 66.

94 million Yuan (10.38 million U.S. Dollars) on its third day of screening.

The hit movie was followed by the Chinese drama movie "All About My Mother," which gained around 24.48 million yuan on Sunday, its first day of screening.

Another Chinese film "To Be With You" on its debut ranked third with a daily box office earnings of 17.15 million yuan.

