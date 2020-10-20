UrduPoint.com
Disgraceful Acts By So-called Politicians At Mazar-e-Quaid Should Be Condemned, Says Amna Ilyas

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 5 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 02:41 PM

Disgraceful acts by so-called politicians at Mazar-e-Quaid should be condemned, says Amna Ilyas

The model has tagged Maryam Nawaz, Imran Khan and Bilal Bhutto Zardari by terming the incident condemnable and used hashtag of QuaidEAzam and PML-N.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 20th, 2020) Top actress and model Amna Ilyas on Tuesday strongly condemned hooliganism and sloganeering at the tomb of father of the nation Quaid Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah by the opposition parties.

Taking to Twitter, Amna Ilyas said that disgraceful acts by the so called politicians should be condemned.

She wrote: “Such disgraceful acts by so called politicians should be condemned!,”.

She also tagged PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz, Prime Minister Imran Khan, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PTI officials besides using hashtag of QuaidEAzam.

In another tweet, the model had said: “Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazhar contains the tomb of Fatima Jinnah, Liaquat Ali Khan and the first eight Prime Ministers. How can these politicians be so dumb! This mindless procession is unbelievably disrespectful!,”

Captain (retired) Muhammad Safdar who chanted slogans and allegedly committed violation of the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam secured bail from a local court after he was arrested by the police from a hotel room.

PML-N Leadership, other leaders of the opposition including PDM Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman condemned the incident. The Sindh government distanced itself from arresting Captain Safdar.

Maryam Nawaz had said that police broke down the door and entered into the room to arrest her husband Captain Safdar when he was changing his clothes.

Captain Safdar—the son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif—was booked over charges of violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of the shrine of father of the nation Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi.

