UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disney And Michael Jackson Estate Settle Documentary Dispute

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 1 minute ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 03:12 PM

Disney and Michael Jackson estate settle documentary dispute

Disney and Michael Jackson's estate have resolved a copyright dispute over a documentary about the late King of Pop that saw the Hollywood studio accused of breathtaking hypocrisy and aggressive tactics.

LOS ANGELES (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Disney and Michael Jackson's estate have resolved a copyright dispute over a documentary about the late King of Pop that saw the Hollywood studio accused of breathtaking hypocrisy and aggressive tactics."The Last Days of Michael Jackson", a two-hour program that aired on Disney-owned ABC in 2018, was accused of using the pop star's songs, music videos, concert footage and clips of his memorial service without permission.On Thursday, Jackson lawyer Howard Weitzman said in a statement: "The matter has been amicably resolved." No details of the settlement were provided.The Jackson estate's lawyers alleged in a complaint filed last year that Disney had ignored copyright law while zealously prosecuting anyone who infringed on its own intellectual property."Unable to make a compelling presentation about Michael Jackson on its own, Disney decided to exploit the Jackson Estate's intellectual property," read the complaint.Disney has argued that the documentary -- a broad overview of Jackson's life -- made fair use of content including parts of hits "Billie Jean" and "Beat It", as allowed under copyright law.But the complaint noted that "Disney has threatened to sue independent childcare centers for having pictures of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck on their walls.

""Disney once sued a couple on public assistance for $1 million when they appeared at children's parties dressed as an orange tiger and a blue donkey.

Apparently, those costumes cut too close to Tigger and Eeyore for Disney's tastes," it added.Jackson is estimated to have sold 350 million records, including "Thriller", the best-selling album of all time.He amassed 13 Grammy Awards, 13 number one solo singles in the United States and became the first artist in history to have a top ten single in the Billboard Hot 100 in five different decades.He died in June 2009 at age 50, while he was in the Los Angeles area practicing for a planned series of concerts in London entitled "This Is It".The cause was given as an overdose of the anesthetic propofol.

His personal doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted in 2011 for administering the fatal dose of medication to Jackson.The Jackson estate this year filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO for "posthumous character assassination" after its documentary "Leaving Neverland" alleged that Jackson molested young boys at his fairytale-themed ranch.HBO has launched an appeal in its bid to dismiss the case.

Related Topics

Music Lawyers Threatened Doctor Died Young Orange London Los Angeles Jackson United States June 2018 All Top Million

Recent Stories

U.S. should not finalize China trade deal unless d ..

3 minutes ago

Netflix says Klaus' is a hit with nearly 30 milli ..

1 minute ago

Don't have intentions to work in Bollywood despite ..

1 minute ago

Jones, Wyatt half-centuries hand England win in se ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Confirms Russia Wants to Reach Gas Agreement ..

1 minute ago

South Korean Prosecutors Raid Finance Ministry in ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.