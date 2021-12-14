UrduPoint.com

Domestic Adventure "Schemes In Antiques" Stays Atop Chinese Box Office

Anees Ahmed (@Aneesah05582539) 2 minutes ago Tue 14th December 2021 | 01:28 PM

Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays atop Chinese box office

Domestic adventure movie "Schemes in Antiques" on Monday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Domestic adventure movie "Schemes in Antiques" on Monday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

Adapted from a novel of the same name, the movie tells a story of a series of adventures of the main characters to find out the truth surrounding a Buddha head from the Tang Dynasty (618-907). It earned nearly 11.4 million Yuan (around 1.8 million U.S. Dollars) on Monday, accounting for over 42 percent of the day's total.

The domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" came in second on the box office chart, raking in around 7.2 million yuan on Monday.

It was followed by romantic movie "Good Night Beijing," which pocketed about 3.3 million yuan on its fourth day of screening.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China Beijing Same Lead From Million

Recent Stories

Fertilizer industry's problems will be resolved on ..

Fertilizer industry's problems will be resolved on top priority: Tarin

1 minute ago
 Russia to Hand Over to NATO Ideas on Security Guar ..

Russia to Hand Over to NATO Ideas on Security Guarantees in Writing Soon - Russi ..

2 minutes ago
 FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afgha ..

FM warns dire humanitarian crisis looming in Afghanistan

16 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 51 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 51 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

2 minutes ago
 7.6-magnitude quake hits 95 km north of Maumere, I ..

7.6-magnitude quake hits 95 km north of Maumere, Indonesia: USGS

4 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic ..

Gas Futures in Europe Above $1,400 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters for First Time Since O ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Showbiz

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.