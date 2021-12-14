Domestic adventure "Schemes in Antiques" stays atop Chinese box office

(@Aneesah05582539)

BEIJING, Dec. 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2021 ) :Domestic adventure movie "Schemes in Antiques" on Monday continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Tuesday.

Adapted from a novel of the same name, the movie tells a story of a series of adventures of the main characters to find out the truth surrounding a Buddha head from the Tang Dynasty (618-907). It earned nearly 11.4 million Yuan (around 1.8 million U.S. Dollars) on Monday, accounting for over 42 percent of the day's total.

The domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" came in second on the box office chart, raking in around 7.2 million yuan on Monday.

It was followed by romantic movie "Good Night Beijing," which pocketed about 3.3 million yuan on its fourth day of screening.