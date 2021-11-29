Domestic comedy "Be Somebody" stays atop Chinese box office

Domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Domestic comedy-suspense film "Be Somebody" continued to lead the Chinese mainland box office chart on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed Monday.

The film tells the story of a group of frustrated filmmakers who gather to plan on a new film about a notorious criminal case.

It generated 48.5 million Yuan (about 7.6 million U.S. Dollars) on Sunday, accounting for nearly half of the day's total.

Domestic suspense film "Door Lock" ranked second on the box office chart, raking in around 12.7 million yuan on Sunday.

It was followed by war film "Railway Heroes," with a daily revenue of nearly 9 million yuan on its tenth day of screening.