Domestic Film "Better Days" Given Run At Mainland Box Office

"Better Days," a Chinese film that focuses on campus bullying, has been given an extended run at the Chinese mainland box office and will be screened until Dec. 8, according to the film's distributor Huaxia Film Distribution

Directed by Derek Tsang, who is best known for the 2016 film "Soul Mate," "Better Days" revolves around a brutally bullied high school girl who becomes entangled with a young crook and embroiled in a murder.

Starring Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee, the film has a current score of 8.3 out of 10 points on Chinese film rating site Douban.

Hitting screens on Oct. 25, it has grossed over 1.53 billion Yuan (about 217.49 million U.S. Dollars) on the mainland.

