Domestic violence story is actually of Fatima’s brother: Mohsin Abbas makes new claim

(@mahnoorsheikh03)

Mohsin claimed that the story she is telling about him is actually of her own brother that she used to tell him about.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 22nd July, 2019) Actor and tv host Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail has alleged her husband of domestic violence.

Mohsin Abbas has once again denied these allegations, saying there is no evidence that she hit his wife while she was pregnant.

Mohsin claimed that the story she is telling about me is actually of her own brother that she used to tell him about.

He recalled how Fatima used to tell him that her brother, who wanted to marry someone else, did not want a baby and so he would kick his wife’s belly.

Mohsin said that he would claim guilty if Fatima denies this on Quran.

The actor cum DJ said that he was on shooting when his son was delivered. Although we were separated, I still went to see my son along with my family.

He said that he bear all the expenses of his wife’s delivery and paid hospital bills, adding that he has bank statements for this.

Mohsin Abbas Haider's wife Fatima Sohail had in a social media post shared how her husband used to abuse her.

She alleged that he pulled her from hair, dragged her on floor, kicked her several times, punched her on face and threw her on the wall while she was pregnant.

"Traumatized me contacted a friend instead of family & was rushed to hospital. Doctor initially refused to do checkup as it was a police case. I needed some time to digest the shock amd not file a complaint," she said.

However, Mohsin denied all these allegations in a press conference on Sunday.

Call it conservative, old-school or backward but I belong to a household that respects women.

He said that he has hospital bills as evidence against her wife's allegations of me wanting to run away from baby's responsibility.