(@Aneesah05582539)

Pakistani actress Iman Ali has said that she doesn't have intentions to work in Indian movies despite receiving several offers

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th December, 2019) Pakistani actress Iman Ali has said that she doesn't have intentions to work in Indian movies despite receiving several offers.In a statement, the actress revealed she likes urdu literature and Faiz Ahmed Faiz is her favorite poet, adding that she always prefers standard script.Iman Ali said that there is nothing wrong in performing in Indian films but she has no plans to sign any Bollywood content.